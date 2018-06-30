English
  • Sports

BJP unlikely to declare early LS polls; Kharge

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, June 30: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said it was unlikely that the BJP would go for early Lok Sabha election looking at the current political situation.

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

    The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said the BJP's stand on holding early election will be clear once the monsoon session of Parliament begins.

    "BJP may be planning to hold elections in November or December. There will be elections in some states in November. The BJP is still calculating that it would benefit it more in states like Maharashtra if the general elections take place after the completion of its full-term.

    "Looking at the current political situation, it is unlikely that the BJP will go for early polls," he told reporters here.

    Kharge also mentioned that the BJP has not fulfilled any of its poll promises made ahead of the 2014 general elections and it has not much to talk about its achievements.

    "The promises made by the BJP in last elections have not been fulfilled. It is still thinking (about elections)...Things will be clear once the Parliament session begins," he said.

    Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda had indicated yesterday that the BJP was planning early elections and called for the need to form a Third Front at the earliest to take on the saffron party.

    He had also said that the monsoon session would be the last session of this Lok Sabha, looking at the signals that the BJP was giving to its cadres in states.

    Read more about:

    mallikarjun kharge bjp lok sabha election monsoon session parliament new delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue