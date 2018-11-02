BJP under its 'Booth Mahasampark Abhiyan' to reach out to 4.75 crore voters in 3 days

New Delhi, Nov 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a target of reaching out to around 4.75 crore voters of Rajasthan in three days by starting a Booth Mahasampark Abhiyan (booth mass campaign programme) with all its senior and other leaders participating including party in-charge and Union human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar and chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

All the senior and junior leaders are reaching out to people with the schemes implemented by the Centre as well as the state government. Prakash Javadekar started this campaign from Govindev Temple in Jaipur while state organising secretary Chandrashekar started his campaign from Bhomiaji temple.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has started this campaign from Jhalawad while state home minister Gulab Chandra Kataria did it from Udaipur. But state party president Madan Lal Saini could not participate in the programme due to his bad health. Sources said that every worker of the party has been asked to reach out to people two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

The party has the target of reaching out to people in three days to all the booths in the state. Under these areas connected with any particular booths are supposed to be visited and pamphlets are being distributed in which schemes of the central government, as well as the state government, are mentioned. Besides these, a sticker is being stuck outside a shop with the permission of the owner in which it is written that 'I am with the BJP.'