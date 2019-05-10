  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'BJP twisting my words', says Cong leader Sam Pitroda on 'Hua toh Hua' remark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda started a controversy of sorts by brushing aside the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Thursday, saying, "It happened in 1984, so what?"

    BJP twisting my words, says Cong leader Sam Pitroda on Hua toh Hua remark
    Congress leader Sam Pitroda

    The Congress leader was responding to the BJP claim citing the Nanavati commission report that the instructions for the violence came from former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi after his mother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

    Rajiv didn't holiday on INS Virat say veterans: Should Modi apologise?

    According to ANI, a furious Pitroda told the news agency, "I don't think so, this is also another lie, and what about 1984? You speak about what you have done in the last five years. It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 hua toh hua). (Ab kya hai '84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. '84 mein hua to hua. Aapne kya kiya?)

    Pitroda later hit out at BJP for "twisting his words and distorting facts" to "hide their failures", while reaffirming that he had acknowledged the pain of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

    "I have noticed how BJP is again twisting three words from my interview to distort facts, divide us and hide their failures. Sad that they have nothing positive to offer," Pitroda tweeted on Friday.

    How expensive is the 2019 Lok Sabha election? Rs 50,000 crore

    Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were massacred in the riots following the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on 31 October, 1984. On Thursday morning, BJP had tweeted: "It's on record of Nanavati Commission that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the biggest genocide of India in which the government killed its own citizens, that instructions to kill came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi's office. The country awaits justice for this karma".

    lok-sabha-home

    More SAM PITRODA News

    Read more about:

    sam pitroda rajiv gandhi bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue