  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP trying to revive pain of partition again through CAA, NRC, NPR: Kanhaiya Kumar

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 23: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday claimed that the BJP is trying to revive the pain of partition among the country's populace again through CAA, NRC and NPR and divide the people on religious lines. He said it is very painful to be homeless, whether it be during the partition of 1947, or in the 1990's when Kashmiri pandits had to leave the valley.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    "The NRC process in Assam has put the BJP in a bind since about 16 lakh, of the total 19 lakh people who could not prove their citizenship, are non-Muslims. "That is why the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was brought to confuse the Hindus," Kumar said at a seminar to commemorate the birth centenary of Communist leader Indrajit Gupta.

    In a show of unity among political parties with different ideologies in their opposition to CAA, NRC and NPR, the seminar was addressed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya, CPI(M) Politburo member Mohammed Salim, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, apart from Kumar.

    The former JNU students' union president said that there is "no problem" in showing papers and documents, but the government must ensure jobs and provide for other basic needs after the people do that.

    "Farmers are committing suicide when onion is sold at Rs 200 per kg in the retail markets? Where is the money going?" he asked.

    Kumar accused the BJP of creating confusion over CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) so that people forget about the issues like price rise and unemployment.

    "Whoever speaks up against BJP are termed anti- national by them without any evidence whatsoever," he claimed.

    Kumar claimed that the saffron party has termed many respected persons including Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen and Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi anti-national since they had opposed the policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

    Narendra Modi became the prime minister of the country from a 'chaiwala' (tea seller) because of democracy, but now he wants to do away with it, Kumar alleged.

    "Modi is behaving like Kalidasa, he wants to cut the tree branch on which he is sitting," Kumar said.

    CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim said that the Constitution assures dignity of individuals, but "the Modi government was doing away with that through the contentious CAA, NRC and NPR".

    "People of the country are socially integrated, but the BJP is trying to divide them on religious lines," he alleged.

    Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the Rajya Sabha by saying that all parties had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it was passed in the Select Committee. Bhattacharya, who was a member of the committee, claimed that he had given a dissent note.

    Yes, I am from the 'tukde tukde' gang, says Kanhaiya Kumar

    "Modi and Shah are trying to build a wall between Ishwar and Allah, but if the Berlin wall could be brought down, this wall can also be dismantled," he said. CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya claimed that the Constitution is being turned upside down by the BJP through the CAA, NRC and NPR. "We are passing through difficult times and the Constitution is under attack," he added.

    More NRC News

    Read more about:

    nrc kanhaiya kumar

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 23:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X