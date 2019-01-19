BJP tries to win over its Assam ally Asom Gana Parishad over citizenship Bill

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to win over its former ally Asom Gana Parishad in Assam by trying to remove its misconception about the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Senior BJP leaders are involved in this attempt to win over its ally once again before 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In-charge of the BJP of northeastern region and national general secretary of the party Ram Madahav expressed hope that very soon AGP will understand that the Citizenship Bill will not harm people of Assam in any manner. This is to recall that AGP withdrew its support from the party on the issue of Citizenship Bill.

Madhav said that confusion is being created on the issue of the Citizenship bill which has got nothing to do with the truth of the bill. Madhav said that the biggest confusion is that around one crore Hindus of Bangladesh will get settled in Assam which is absolutely wrong.

It has been made amply clear in the bill that only such persons can apply for citizenship who has come to India earlier than 2014 and has been living in India at least for past seven years. So in such a situation only such people will be able to apply who have come to India prior to 2007. Their number is very less.

On the other hand finance minister of Assam and convener of National Democratic Alliance Hemanta Vishwa Sharma refused that this will impact the basic character of the Assamia culture. Sharma said that on the contrary the Centre and the state government is trying to save the basic culture and language of Assam.

The Assam Accord has not been implemented after it was signed 34 years ago and now right steps are being taken in the direction. A committee has been constituted to implement section six of the Assam Accord.