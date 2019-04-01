  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP treads carefully before announcing final list of candidates from UP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is burning the midnight oil to finalise 18 candidates to be fielded in Uttar Pradesh. The party has declared candidates for 61 constituencies, but is yet to take a final call on the remaining 18.

    The delay in the declaration of the 18 candidates is due to the political alignment in the state.

    BJP treads carefully before announcing final list of candidates from UP
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah during the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.PTI Photo

    The alignment has changed dramatically after the SP and BSP decided to fight the elections together.

    'Criminal negligence': PM Modi targets UPA over 'delayed' decision making

    In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 71 seats while its ally the Apna Dal bagged two. The BJP would tread carefully before deciding on the 18 candidates and is taking into account several factors such as anti-incumbency and the new political alignment between the SP and BSP.

    The BJP is yet to declare candidates for Jhansi, Rae Bareli, Banda, Pratapgarh, Ambedkarnagar, Santkabir Nagar, Lalganj, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi, Robertsganj, Ghosi, Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Firozabad, Deoria and Jaunpur.

    The BJP is also trying to figure out who it should field from Rae Bareli, where Sonia Gandhi would contest from. Ajay Agarwal who contested the elections against Sonia in 2014 has told the party that if he is denied a ticket, then the party would be stating a huge defeat in the state.

    Further the party is also taking a call on Gorakhpur and Phulpur, where it lost the by-elections. It would be a battle of prestige for the BJP in these seats as they have always been strongholds of the party. Gorakhpur is home to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath and he has won the seat in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

    A by-election was necessitated after Yogi resigned from the seat after being made the CM of Uttar Pradesh. In the by-poll, the BJP was defeated by the SP-BSP combine.

    The BJP would also focus on Phulpur, which was held by UP deputy chief minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya. After he resigned from the seat, the BJP lost the by-elections here to the SP and BSP.

    BJP search on for suitable candidate to take on Rahul in Wayanad

    The BJP is also looking for a replacement for Uma Bharti in Jhansi. The party would also look for a replacement for Kalraj Mishra who said he would not be contesting from the Deoria seat.

    The party is also in talks with the Apna Dal, which will contest on two seats. While the Apna Dal would contest from Mirzapur, there is no clarity on the second seat as yet. The Apna Dal is understood to have asked the BJP for the Pratapgarh seat.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp lok sabha elections 2019 uttar pradesh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue