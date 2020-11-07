BJP to win big in Gujarat by-polls says India Today-Axis My India exit polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The BJP continues with its good run in Gujarat. There were 8 seats which had by-elections in Gujarat.

The BJP is expected to secure, 6 to 7 seats in the state, India Today-Axis My India exit polls have predicted. The by-polls were necessitated after some sitting Congress MLAs defected. The Congress according to the pollster will retain one seat or none.

The vote share of the BJP is predicted at 49 per cent while for the Congress it is 40 per cent. The rest have been given a 11 per cent vote share.

India Today-Axis My India Exit poll has predicted that out of the seven seats, the BJP is likely to win 5 to six in Uttar Pradesh. The SP on the other hand is projected to win just one or two seats, with the BSP winning probably on one seat, the pollsters have said. The Congress would fail to open its account in UP, the exit polls have also predicted.

As per the same survey, the BJP is projected to win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh by-elections.

The BJP will win the elections with a vote share of 46 per cent, the exit polls have also projected. The by-elections were necessitated following the exit Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists. Scindia joined the BJP.

The Congress on the other hand is projected to win 10 to 12 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The vote share predicted for the Congress is 43 per cent. With a six per cent vote share, the BSP is projected to win 1 or no seats.