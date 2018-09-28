  • search

BJP to start offensive against Congress supporting urban Naxal

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The attack of Bharatiya Janata Party on the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi will intensify with the party raking up all issues, decisions and statements made by the Congress leaders especially those having connection with the urban Naxals or made in its context.

    The decision of Rahul Gandhi visiting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the wake of Bharat Tere Tukde Tukde Honge... sloganeering to the recent one in which Punjab minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu had hugged Pakistan Army chief Qamar Bajwa. All these matters are being considered by the party as as an attempt to disrespect and belittle the country. A BJP leader said that the Congress leadership will have to answer them.

    The BJP leaders are saying that the issue of surgical strike on which the statement made by the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was assault on Army personnel by calling it Khoon Ki Dalali which has also not gone down well with the people and the party will take up the matter to the people.

    BJP leaders including national spokesperson Sambit Patra are of the view that this is a clear attempt by Rahul Gandhi to keep himself afloat as there is no acceptability either among people or mahagathbandhan so he is resorting to such tactics by compromising with the national security.

    The BJP leaders are saying that National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi was also doing the same as she appointed Binayak Sen a well known Maoist in the standing committee on health in Planning Commission. Now, A Padma - wife of top Maoist Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna. She was NAC member appointed by Harsh Mander a close associate of Sonia Gandhi. Akkiraju Haragopal was accused of abducting district collector in Orissa.

    In another such incidence former Union minister Jairam Ramesh had written a letter to get a Maoist Mahesh Rawat get released. A senior BJP leader said that the party would not get intimidated by it rather give befitting reply in the days to come.

    In support of these Maoists Congress leaders like Abhishek Manu Singhwi and Kapit Sibel said that violation of Article 21. Similarly Jaipal Reddy accused the Modi government working against human right violation. But the BJP is collecting all this to respond them properly.

    Friday, September 28, 2018, 17:49 [IST]
