BJP to retain MP, Chhattisgarh, Cong will take Rajasthan: Survey

New Delhi, Nov 9: The BJP is set to win the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, according to the latest survey released by ABP New-Lokniti CSDS.

According to the survey, the BJP will win 116, one more than the majority mark, while the Congress will end up with 105. The others are expected to win 9 seats, the survey also states.

Also Read | BJP set to win MP elections for the 4th time says this poll

The survey had a sample size of 14,092 respondents for the states of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The poll however states that the BJP will lose in Rajasthan. Of the 200 seats, the survey says that the BJP will get 84 and the Congress would go past the 110 mark, which is 10 more than the magic mark.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP will win 52 to 60 seats, while the Congress would end up with 17 to 25 seats. The BJP in the previous elections had won 49 while the Congress ended up with 39 seats.

Low farm incomes and the resultant broader rural distress are "electoral issues" and the upcoming state elections will decide if the ruling BJP has been able to distance from those, says a brokerage report.

The state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which have around 65 Lok Sabha seats, will also reflect a "mood of the nation" ahead of the next general elections in April-May, Japanese brokerage Nomura said in a report Thursday.

Also Read | 75 per cent say KCR will rule Telangana again: Poll

"The state elections will also reflect the mood of the nation, and the extent to which the BJP has been able to distance itself from the electoral issues of low farm incomes and broader rural distress," it said.