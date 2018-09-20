BJP seeks action against Kumaraswamy for seditious statement

Bengaluru, Sep 20: Karnataka BJP leaders have demanded legal action against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for an alleged seditious statement made during his speech in Hassan district.

Former Deputy CM R Ashok called for police action under IPC Section 124 A against Kumaraswamy for provoking people to act against the BJP.

Ashok said, "Kumaraswamy is probably the only politician in the history of this nation who openly asked his supporters to go on riots in the state of Karnataka. Such politicians are a disgrace to this state and threat to national security. The Police should register suo moto case on Kumaraswamy and act."

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda called an emergency meeting at party office ahead of BJP's press conference.

Earlier, CM Kumaraswamy said, "Sitting idle is not an option if BJP continues to trouble the government and that people may be asked to revolt against BJP. BS Yeddyurappa has lost his mental balance."