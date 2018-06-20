BJP to organise its first big rally in Purulia where TMC workers allegedly killed two BJP workers

New Delhi: West Bengal seems to be the new destination for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from where the party is not only expecting to make a major breakthrough but also working hard to create an environment in which the party is able to won the bigger chunk of Lok Sabha seats in the next Parliamentary elections.

The party has chalked out a strategy and it is working as per the strategy and in one such initials plans the BJP is organising a rally on June 28 in Purulia which will be addressed by national BJP president Amit Shah.

Purulia is the same place where party's two workers were allegedly killed by the Trinamool Congress workers.

BJP sources said that the party President has two-days extensive tour plan in the state from June 26 to June 28, 2018.

On June 27, Amit Shah will participate in the Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay anniversary celebration in the morning with intellectuals.

The party president will have a meeting with the workers of the IT cell to take stock of the situation its role and responsibility before the Lok Sabha elections.

The party president also has plans to visit Tarapeeth on June 28 morning after that he will have meeting with the booth workers in the Purulia district of West Bengal which will be selected randomnly.

After this the party president will address a rally in the district. The PM will also address a rally in the state very soon.

Party sources said that the party leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Mukul Roy and one former MLA are meeting booth-level workers daily. They are covering five booths every day.

Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told OneIndia that the party was working very hard and it had set up a target to win 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next Lok Sabha elections. And the party is confidence of winning that much seats as it is progressing in the right direction at the moment.

Sources said that expansion of the party is happening in the West Bengal. The role of BJP leader Mukul Roy has been very important in this expansion plan and he must be given his due credit for helping the BJP to win as many as 7000 Panchayat seats.

"One more thing I would like to state that had there been a free and fair elections in West Bengal, the BJP would have won at least 20-25 thousand seats in the panchayat polls," said the source.

Sources said that priority of the party is to make workers at every booth and the party has been successful in covering around 65 per cent polling booth so far out of the total 77000 poling booths in the state.

Disenchanted Congress, TMC and Left Front workers are deserting their respective political party to join hands with the BJP.

