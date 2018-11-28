BJP to organise 10-kilometre long padyatra from every mandal to connect with people

New Delhi, Nov 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to keep its workers motivated till at least 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So in one such move, the party will be organising around 10-lilometre-long padyatra from every mandal (the lowest organisational unit of the party) to another important designated location in the city to connect with the people. The party leaders and workers of the area in a group of 50-60 people will participate in this padyatra to connect with the common people.

Sources said that this is a 15-day long programme that will start from December 1 to December 15, 2018. A toli (group) has been constituted in every mandal and everyday a new person will be appointed as Diwas Pramukh to take care of the responsibility from organisation for the arrangement of this padyatra that included people participating in it and their food and refreshment. All the necessary arrangement for this has already been made.

So besides people having the organisational responsibilities some more person will be part of the padyatra toli and they will be managed and organised by Diwas Pramukh. As the sources said that though the organisation will take care of every thing but it will be managed by the Diwas Pramukh. They will start from a pre-decided location and end the padyatra at a particular place where they will stay at the night. They will have interaction with people of the locality and try to get feedback.

Sources further informed that people will not only be contacted all through the way of padyatra but Diwas Pramukh with some other people from the organisation will dine together and stay in the night at the BJP worker's place to get feedback from the people of the surrounding are. So every nitty gritty of the programme of the day will be the responsibility of Diwas Pramuk.