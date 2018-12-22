Rath Yatra: BJP to move top court challenging Calcutta High Court's order

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Dec 22: The Bharatiiya Janata Party has decided to move vacation bench of the Supreme Court on Monday challenging an order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court that quashed a single bench order which permitted the organisation of its ambitious three-phase 'Rath Yatra' crisscrossing the entire West Bengal

The 'Rath Yatra', which was originally scheduled to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah on December 7 but was denied permission by the state government, has become the latest political flashpoint between the saffron party and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

On Thursday, single-judge bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty gave go-ahead for the event. After the verdict, BJP leaders decided on tentative new dates for the programme starting December 28.

However, the Calcutta High Court on Friday quashed the single bench order which allowed the saffron party to take out 'Rath Yatras' in West Bengal.

The division bench passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by the Mamata Banerjee government, challenging the Thursday order of the single bench.