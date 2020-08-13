BJP to move no confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 13: The BJP will move a no-confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly against the Ashok Gehlot government tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the six MLAs who shifted from the BSP to the Congress will be able to vote during the trust vote. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition for a temporary freeze on the merger. The SC left the decision to the Rajasthan High Court.

"We will not interfere in this case at this stage since High Court is already hearing it," the SC said. The matter will be taken up on Monday after waiting for the decision of the Rajasthan High Court, the three judge Bench also said.

With no interim order, the BSP legislators are free to take part in the proceedings to be held tomorrow.

Meanwhile Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car.