YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Bengaluru violence
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP to move no confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The BJP will move a no-confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly against the Ashok Gehlot government tomorrow.

    Meanwhile, the six MLAs who shifted from the BSP to the Congress will be able to vote during the trust vote. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition for a temporary freeze on the merger. The SC left the decision to the Rajasthan High Court.

    BJP to move no confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot tomorrow

    "We will not interfere in this case at this stage since High Court is already hearing it," the SC said. The matter will be taken up on Monday after waiting for the decision of the Rajasthan High Court, the three judge Bench also said.

    Rajasthan political crisis: Ahead of Assembly session, Congress likely to hold CLP meeting

    With no interim order, the BSP legislators are free to take part in the proceedings to be held tomorrow.

      PM Modi launches platform for 'Transparent taxation-Honouring the Honest' | Oneindia News

      Meanwhile Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

      On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

      A large number of his supporters gathered outside his residence to welcome him as he drove down to Jaipur from New Delhi in his car.

      More ASHOK GEHLOT News

      Read more about:

      ashok gehlot bjp no confidence motion politics

      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 16:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue