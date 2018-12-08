  • search
    BJP to make formal complain against Sharad Yadav with election commission for his comment

    New Delhi, Dec 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to take the matter of former Union minister Sharad Yadav making comment against Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje to the election commission. The party also plan to protest the comment made by him who is a serial offender for making derogatory remarks against women. During a meeting in Alwar, Sharad Yadav called Vasundhara Raje Moti (fat).

    Sharad Yadav has always courted controversy be it making comment on the then Union Human resource development minister Smriti Irani when Yadav said in Parliament, "I know what you are," which stunned the house. His comment against women during debate for reservation to women in Parliament or Assemblies and now making comment on Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Last year, he made a strange connection between the "honour of a vote and a daughter's honour". "The integrity of a vote is bigger than the integrity of a daughter. If a daughter loses honour, the village loses its honour. But if a vote is sold, the nation will lose its honour," he had said. In 2015 in Parliament, Yadav, while participating in a debate, went off on a tangent and started describing the beauty of 'saanvli (dusky)' South Indian women.

    But the comment against Vasundhara Raje has not only been retorted by the Bharatiya Janata Party but also by Raje herself. Raje said that comment made by Sharad Yadav is not only derogatory to her but also to the entire community. She has also demanded the election commission to take action against Yadav to set a precedence. Actually Sharad Yadav called her a fat women while addressing an election rally.

    After casting her vote she said, "I am astonished to hear such derogatory comment because this is not just my but humiliation of every woman. Such comment is not expected from a senior leader like him. I am not only feeling hurt but humiliated for the statement made on me."

    But Sharad Yadav tried to brush aside the matter by saying that he was making joke and he did not mean it. "I have a very old relation with her and there was no intention to hurt her. I said it to her whenever I had met her that she has gained weight," said Yadav.

    bjp sharad yadav comments vasundhara raje election commission

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 10:59 [IST]
