  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme over the amended citizenship law as the party geared up to mobilise support for the contentious legislation amid widespread protests against it.

    Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the BJP, within the next 10 days, will contact more than three crore families, organise a rally in every district and hold over 250 press conferences across the country to expose opposition parties' "lies" and inform masses about the new law.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The announcement came following a meeting chaired by BJP working president J P Nadda. It was attended by the party's national office bearers and some organisational leaders from states.

    Nadda told party leaders that they should work to expose the "conspiracy" of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Left among others to push their politics of "violence and hate".

    The Congress is doing politics of " appeasement" over the issue and its language is same as that of Pakistan, he alleged. Yadav accused opposition parties, especially the Congress, of "disturbing" peace in the country and spreading confusion over the law, and asserted that the legislation has infused a new sense of hope and security among minorities of three countries living in India without citizenship for decades.

    The amended law, termed divisive and discriminatory by the opposition for making religion a ground for citizenship, seeks to give citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India before December 2014 due to religious persecution.

    The ongoing protests have claimed several lives as many believe that the law in conjunction with the NRC will discriminate against Muslim citizens, a charge rejected by the government.

    "Some opposition parties, especially Congress is indulging in politics of lies and rumours. Opposition is causing disturbance in the country with their lies and rumours. We will expose them and bring out the truth," Yadav said.

    He said the party will also involve beneficiaries of the amended law in its information campaign about the statute. Asked about the charge that the National Register for Citizens (NRC) discriminates against Muslims, Yadav said it was a "complete lie".

    "It is a complete lie being spread by the Congress. We will expose it by communicating with people.We will have press conferences on the issue in more than 250 places in the country and we will end the politics of lies," he said.

    Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC: Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghan

    He also reminded the Congress that Pakistani Hindus who had been living in Gujarat and Rajasthan were granted Indian citizenship when it was in power.

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had also spoken in support of minorities from Bangladesh, he said, asking the Congress if it will seek a response from its senior leader.

    Asked about the issue of NRC, Yadav said it is an administrative issue. "There should be no confusion about it. It is about registering Indian citizens," he said.

    More CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL News

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill bjp

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 22:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue