BJP to get offensive on opposition's attack on the RSS and the BJP

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have decide to target such leaders from the opposition parties aggressively who are targeting the RSS, its affiliates and the central leadership. From Union minister to state leadership, all of them are aggressively targeting the opposition political parties and this will intensify with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections coming closure.

Union minister Piyush Goyal recently not only defended but had come down heavily on people criticizing the RSS. So has been the case with national spokesperson Sambit Patra who does it almost on the daily basis. There is a long list of the BJP leader. Bihar spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, who was here in Delhi during RSS Sarsanghchalak's programme in Delhi, Anand Jha told One India, "Opposition Leaders must look at themselves before criticizing the RSS which is a social organization. Before making any comment on the RSS, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi must answer National Herald scam, involvement of his brother-in-law in DLF land Scam. He must get prepared for the court battle as he is out on bail."

If they want to know about the RSS, they must come forward and become a swayamsevak and only then they will understand what the RSS is. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh, P Chidambaram, Tejashwi Yadav and any other leader must understand RSS first before speaking. Leaders like Tejashwi must focus on IRCTC scam and land scam of Patna. His father is already in jail for fodder scam. He must also focus on the family feud within the RJD."

Another BJP leader said that these leaders must refrain from making such statements unless they themselves come clean on the matters of their involvement. Jha further said that there is a difference between the BJP and other political parties. The BJP is the party that talks about scheme for the people of the country while the Congress and other parties are more into scams. So they mind their own business before making any comment on the RSS and the BJP.