  • search

BJP to get offensive on opposition's attack on the RSS and the BJP

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have decide to target such leaders from the opposition parties aggressively who are targeting the RSS, its affiliates and the central leadership. From Union minister to state leadership, all of them are aggressively targeting the opposition political parties and this will intensify with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections coming closure.

    Sambit Patra
    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

    Union minister Piyush Goyal recently not only defended but had come down heavily on people criticizing the RSS. So has been the case with national spokesperson Sambit Patra who does it almost on the daily basis. There is a long list of the BJP leader. Bihar spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party, who was here in Delhi during RSS Sarsanghchalak's programme in Delhi, Anand Jha told One India, "Opposition Leaders must look at themselves before criticizing the RSS which is a social organization. Before making any comment on the RSS, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi must answer National Herald scam, involvement of his brother-in-law in DLF land Scam. He must get prepared for the court battle as he is out on bail."

    Also Read | When Mohan Bhagwat's remarks left BJP irked

    If they want to know about the RSS, they must come forward and become a swayamsevak and only then they will understand what the RSS is. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh, P Chidambaram, Tejashwi Yadav and any other leader must understand RSS first before speaking. Leaders like Tejashwi must focus on IRCTC scam and land scam of Patna. His father is already in jail for fodder scam. He must also focus on the family feud within the RJD."

    Another BJP leader said that these leaders must refrain from making such statements unless they themselves come clean on the matters of their involvement. Jha further said that there is a difference between the BJP and other political parties. The BJP is the party that talks about scheme for the people of the country while the Congress and other parties are more into scams. So they mind their own business before making any comment on the RSS and the BJP.

    Read more about:

    bharatiya janata party rss sambit patra piyush goyal oppostion

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue