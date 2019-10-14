BJP to get 3 to 4 seats in Karnataka by-polls: Internal survey

Bengaluru, Oct 14: An internal survey of the Bharatiya Janata Party on its poll prospects in the crucial by elections in Karnataka presents a dismal picture, giving the saffron party just 3-4 seats.

In two seats, the scales could tip any way, it is predicted, so the party will still need to identify the winnable seats, according to a report by the New Indian Express.

There is growing discontentment within BJP loyalists against giving bypoll tickets to the disqualified MLAs.

Aspirants and party candidates defeated in the 2018 assembly polls in segments including Hosakote, Hirekerur, Kagwad and Mahalakshmi Layout, have urged that tickets should be given to loyal party cadre who have worked to build the BJP.

Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 MLAs in July last year under the anti-defection law following which by-polls have been necessiated. Two constituencies Maski and Rajarajeshwari Nagar are not going to polls in view of pending election petitions related to them.

The by-polls are crucial as the stability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by B S Yediyurappa hangs on the balance.

Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K R Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K R Pete, Hunsur are the 15 crucial seats going to polls on December 5 and the results will be declared on 9.

Among the 15 constituencies, 12 were represented by Congress and three by the JD(S).

The elections are being held after 15 rebel leaders quit and toppled the Congress Janata Dal (Secular) government. The BJP was able to form the government in a reduced house strength with its 104 MLAs and the support of one independent MLA.

After the by-polls are conducted, the magic number in the house would be 111 and the BJP would have had to win 6 out of the 15 seats that are going to polls.