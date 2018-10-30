BJP to ensure 100% voting of its own voters besides taking other measure to ensure 51% votes

New Delhi, Oct 30: Though Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is simultaneously working for Assembly elections in five state and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. But the BJP president's special focus is on Uttar Pradesh where he himself is taking care of everything along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and organising secretary Sunil Bansal. The BJP president is visiting the state quite frequently.

Party president along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are working on the party's plan to get 51 per cent votes for the party and they also want to get their own votes to be polled 100 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections to repeat 2014 performance. Sources in the BJP said, "We are working it out on two counts. First the party wants to ensure all its voters to reach poling booth as a big number of Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supports are left out even when there is even good voting percentage especially women folks. So the party is working out on plans how to first minimise that number and then how to take it to 100 per cent. Second, the party is also focusing on such small sections which are neglected by everyone and not given any importance by any political party. The party is drawing list of such sections and will start working among them soon."

The party is also taking feedback not only from its workers but also from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and other affiliate organisation about public mood and what needs to be done. The party is also trying to address resentment among certain sections of the party on the feedback it got from the party workers only. Party president is not only meeting minister in the government but also workers at different level.

But sources in the party denied that party president is also discussing cabinet reshuffle in the Uttar Pradesh government which was also being dubbed as one of the important measures to done away with some resentment. Sources said that this will create more hurt burn than making people happy. Cabinet reshuffle has been approved in principal by the party leadership and some sections need more representation but that will happen only after the Lok Sabha elections as it might cause more trouble than easing it out.

The issue of Ram Temple is also a major concern that the BJP has to deal with wisely. So the party is also in discussion with all the concern persons on the issue in this regard.