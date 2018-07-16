BJP to come up with seat-sharing proposal within a month, says Nitish

Patna, July 16: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said his party's seat-sharing with the BJP would be finalised in next four to five weeks and that he would continue bat for special status for the state.

Speaking about his much talked about meeting, Nitish said, "We discussed issues related to the state and the country. Lok Sabha elections also figured. As far as the Sabha elections are concerned, they will put forth an offer in 3-4 weeks."

The JD(U) chief also said that the 'special category status' for Bihar has been supported by all parties.

"All parties in the state have supported the demand for special status for Bihar. We will keep forward our demand as we have our own logic in demanding special status," said Kumar.

This comes after a six-member delegation of Janata Dal (United) led by Ashok Chaudhary met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan last week to discuss the issue.

Putting an end to all speculations, the party said last week hat it will not part ways with the BJP and will remain a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP-JD(U) coalition will continue, however the seat sharing arrangement among NDA partners in the state could be a challenge in future.

"It was a good meeting between the two top leaders and we are happy about it. But, seat sharing is a long process and no one party can arrive at a decision on its own. A decision could be taken only after talks between leaders of all the constituents in a congenial atmosphere," JD(U) General Secretary K C Tyagi told PTI.