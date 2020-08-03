BJP to celebrate Ram temple's 'bhumi pujan' by lighting diyas

Dehradun, Aug 03: The BJP will celebrate the foundation stone-laying of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 by lighting diyas in Uttarakhand.

BJP workers throughout the state will light rows of earthen lamps at party offices as well as at their houses to celebrate the occasion, the state unit chief of the saffron party, Bansidhar Bhagat, told reporters here on Monday.

However, the social-distancing norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic will have to be maintained everywhere during the celebrations, he said. Bhagat also appealed to people to celebrate the occasion by lighting lamps.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be scripting a golden page in the history of India on August 5, when he will do the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also described it as a significant moment. The chief minister's residence here will brighten up with the light of earthen lamps to celebrate the occasion, Rawat said.