BJP to be single largest party in Jharkhand, may fall short of majority: C-Voter Survey

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the upcoming Assembly election in Jharkhand.

According to the pre-poll survey conducted by C-Voter, the saffron party is likely to emerge as the single largest party but would find it difficult to touch the magic figure of 41 seats.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is expected to bag 18-28 seats, while Congress may win seats anywhere between 4-10.

The All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) is tipped to win 3-9 seats, closely followed by Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM). Other parties in fray may secure 3-9 seats.

The survey suggested BJP may clock 33.3 per cent vote share while JMM may get 18 per cent. Congress is projected to get 12.4 per cent of the votes. AJSU 4.6 per cent, JVM predicted to get 7.7 per cent. Others predicted to get one-fourth of the total vote share.

According to C-Voter, nearly 75 per cent of respondents seem pleased with PM Narendra Modi's achievements and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

A majority (53.4) of the respondents want to see a different CM in the state.

While 28 per cent of the respondents want Raghubar Das as their chief minister, Hemant Soren (JMM) and Babulal Marandi (JVM) enjoy the support of 22 per cent of the respondents.

Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in five phases, beginning November 30. Counting of voting will be held on December 23.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal had recently announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance's CM face.

The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly.

The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.