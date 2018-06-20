BJP to assess repercussions of J&K decision with its Martyr Day programme in Jammu

New Delhi: Amid recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir, emboldened Bharatiya Janata Party workers likely to organise a roadshow from Jammu airport to district convention center in its attempt to show its strength to the rival political parties including the Peoples' Democratic Party, the Congress and the National Conformance. The party wants to send a message all across.

As per earlier plan the national BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to participate in a book release programme on Balidan Diwas of Shyama Prashad Mukherjee that is June 23 when Jan Sangh, the earlier avatar of the BJP, President Shyama Prashad Mukherjee martyred. The book called A Saga of Sacrifices... Praja Parishad Movement in Jammu and Kashmir will be released.

Sources in the party said that the party president will be meeting with party leaders, VHP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders in the state.

Though the party workers are very happy with the decision taken by its leadership by pulling out of the alliance, still the BJP wants no stone unturned to capitalise on it not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in other parts of the country as well.

Now, the BJP president will have a busy schedule in the state with road show, then meting with party leaders, a press conference and finally addressing a gathering of party workers to give a message for the entire state.

Actually the BJP's alliance with the PDP had become untenable rather a burden on the BJP which it wanted to get rid of as soon as possible.

In the successive meetings of the BJP and RSS, it was not only discussed but decided that the party must get out of alliance. The Maharashtra Sadan and the last Saturday meeting where senior leaders of the RSS met with senior leaders of the BJP it was told in clear terms that the BJP must pull out of it.

A BJP leader said, "The party president is arriving Jammu to pay homage to the founder member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Shyama Prasad Mookherjee on his martyrdom day. He will check preparedness of the state unit of the party for the upcoming parliamentary election."

The BJP leader said that Shah would also chair the election committee meeting of the party to discuss the issues for the next election.

The BJP leader said that the public rally will be held in front of Brahmin Sabha Parade Road which will be addressed by Shah besides some state leaders.

Sources further said that decision of the party was very well thought out and now things are well within the control of the government to tackle the situation in the state administratively.

This was made possible only by being part of the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The state BJP claims to be prepared to face elections whenever it happens but the Central leadership of the party is in no hurry.

