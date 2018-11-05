BJP to appoint around100 Muslim women as ‘teen talaq pramukhs’ across Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 5: To make Muslim women understand and make them aware about the menace of tripple talaq, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh plans to appoint around 100 women as 'teen talaq pramukhs'. They will ensure rehabilitation of the victims and their children. The party is also planning to do a survey in the month of December to know that how many triple talaq victims are in Uttar Pradesh.

In view of 2019 Lok Sabha elections these exercise will work for the party as the party sources had been saying that the BJP had got more votes of Muslim women in 2014 Lok Sabha elections than men. Minority morcha secretary of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Nazia Alam will be heading this wing when she said that triple talaq pramukhs will be appointed for each of the 93 'organisational districts' and six regional units of the BJP.

Educated women who have sound knowledge of Shariat and law and who can bring a social change in the lives of the victims of triple talaq will be appointed as pramukhs. Alam said, "Each of these 93 organisational districts and six regional units will have a triple talaq pramukh and some of the victims are already working with us," she added.

But political analysts say these exercise must not just become political events rather people must work on the ground to help these distressed women. The minority morcha secretary said the candidates would likely to be finalised after festive season followed by a survey in the month of December to ascertain the total number of triple talaq victims in the state.

"The organisation will carry out a survey to know the total number of victims of triple talaq in every district by the end of December. Our task is likely to begin once Deepawali festival is over," she said.

Efforts will be made to assist the integration of triple talaq victims with Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in a bid to make them self-reliant. The PMKVY under Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship with the objective to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training will help them in securing a better livelihood.