BJP to accommodate upper castes in organisation and many other places to placate them

New Delhi, Dec 14: Besides many reasons being counted for the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recently concluded Assembly elections, amendment in the SC/ST Act is also being considered as one of the important reasons. The decision of the central government has caused anger among upper caste community across the country and even the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders protested it. Now, the BJP will run a campaign not only to win over Dalits and OBCs but also upper caste.

BJP strategist in Uttar Pradesh are trying to placate upper cast in Uttar Pradesh where it had won 73 seats along with its allies. One of the MLAs of the BJP in Balia Surendra Singh Said clearly that by making upper cast angry in the state, the party cannot come to power and similar statement was made by former Union MSME minister and senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra. This is just not the voice of the upper caste but OBCs also did not like this decision. But state BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said, "The BJP wants 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. And when we talk about everyone, there is no point of leaving anyone."

Since there is at least two months time for declaration of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they will not only be accommodated in the organisation but also in the government as well. They will be accommodated in corporations, boards and local bodies where there are huge vacancies. The government failed to fill up vacancies at these places except a few.

The BJP has got 42.3 per cent votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and around 40 per cent votes in Assembly elections in 2017. The BJP has been able to get such a huge mandate because upper castes were strongly behind the BJP and Modi proved to be trump card among the OBCs. Command of the state BJP was with Keshav Prashad Maurya during the Assembly elections helping the BJP a lot. Among Dalits non-Jatav like Dhobi, Khatik, Pasi, Valmiki, Dhanuk and Kori were with the BJP helping it a lot. First time voters between the age of 18 and 22 proved to handy for the BJP.

For the success of 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, demonetisation and surgical strike played a decisive role and Modi wave was like 2014. The BJP has also brought some strongmen of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party to its fold. The same methodology could be adopted once again. The Ram Temple could be a big decision if the government takes.