BJP-TDP rift: Chandrababu Naidu not happy with Jaitley's statement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed disappointment over Arun Jaitley's statement over a special status category to the newly formed state.

In a stern message to the TDP, Jaitley said that political issues cannot determine the quantum of money that can be given to a state. "Political issues cannot increase the quantum of money because Centre does not have free floating funds. Every state in India has a right to same Central funds in the same manner. I have been sympathetic to AP because I know it suffered due to bifurcation," he said.

Responding to Jaitley's statement, Chandrababu Naidu said, "What Arun Jaitley spoke yesterday is not good. You are holding hand of the North Eastern states but not Andhra Pradesh's. You are giving industrial incentives to them, not to Andhra Pradesh. Why this discrimination?"

Naidu told the assembly that "Our ministers in central cabinet and BJP ministers in our cabinet have resigned. However, these ministers worked good in the state. They brought considerable reforms in their departments. I thank them for their services."

Earlier, Naidu disappointed with Prime Minister as he was not given a hearing.

For four years now, nothing has been done despite making several efforts. That is why we took the decision of withdrawing our ministers. We have been raising the matter since the day of the budget. But they (Central Government) did not respond

OneIndia News

