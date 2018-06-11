BJP targets Congress on the issue of economy and OBCs

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his attempt to woo OBCs by addressing their conference in New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

The BJP said that the OBC population has not appeared in the past four years but they have been facing poverty, discrimination, unemployment, hunger and illiteracy from verly long time but what the Congress has done in all these years when it was in the government.

The BJP sought an answer from the Congress that if the Congress was ready to give constitutional status to the report on OBCs.

Union minister of state for rural development Ram Kripal Yadav said that the party that was sitting over the rights of issues of the OBC was accusing the Prime Minister who is concern about their issues. It was the Janata Party government which constituted the Mandal Commission for the OBC that provided OBCs reservation in the job.

Yadav said that there was a report by Kaka Kelkar Committee which has been put in the cold storage. Actually the Congress does not want to give OBC report constitutional status. It had caused obstacle for it in the past. "Now I want to ask if the Congress president Rahul Gandhi will help getting this report a constitutional status," asked the Union minister.

Earlier Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged the BJP and the RSS while addressing the rally of the OBCs organised at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi that they are dividing the OBCs. They are the people who do all the hard work but credit and benefits are taken by pthers.

Besides the OBC issue, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has given point wise rebuttal to the former Union Minister P Chidambaram on the state of affairs of the economy.

He started from India's growth trajectory, inflation, NPA, food security, oil prices, MSP and employment. Javadekar said that the track record of the NDA in every field has been better from the UPA. He said that it was the Congress during whose regime the first suicide of farmer took place.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day