BJP talks about farmer welfare in campaigns, but stops them from entering Delhi: Priyanka's jibe

India

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 21: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at the Centre over the farmers' march to the national capital. Thousands of farmers who began 'pad yatra' from Saharanpur on September 11 were stopped by police near Ghazipur on National Highway 24.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asked the BJP why are they preventing peasants from coming to Delhi to raise their demands.

"What is the reason that farmers are being prevented from coming to Delhi and raising their demands? The BJP government, in its campaigns, talks about welfare of farmers. But when farmers of Uttar Pradesh say they want sugarcane arrears, loan waiver and cut in electricity prices, why are they not allowed to speak?" she said in a tweet.

These farmers who were marching on foot from Saharanpur have been stopped at various entry points of Delhi at its borders with UP, leading the agitating farmers to lay siege at those points.

The farmers, marching under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Sangh, started their march from Noida's Transport Nagar this morning after the talks between Bhartiya Kisan Sanghatan and the Agriculture Ministry failed to materialise. They were stopped by police near Ghazipur on National Highway 24.

Personnel of Delhi Police and paramilitary equipped with riot gears have been stationed at Ghazipur to stop the marching farmers. While on the other side of the border heavy deployment of Uttar Pradesh police along with PAC and RAF were also seen.

However, in a recent development, the Sangh announced that they have withdrawn the agitation after having a positive dialogue with the government. The agitating farmers said that the government has agreed on five of their demands.