BJP summons its ministers from J&K amidst rumoured rift with PDP

The BJP has called all its cabinet ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi for a meeting. The meeting comes in the wake of the centre deciding not to extend the ceasefire in Kashmir.

The meeting would be attended by BJP chief, Amit Shah and the party's general secretary, Ram Madhav. During the meeting the leaders are expected to discuss on the alleged differences with the PDP.

Many within the PDP were unhappy that the Centre decided not to extend the Ramazan ceasefire in Kashmir. The Centre had made it clear that it would not be extended in the wake of the worsening situation.

The Valley had witnessed at least 50 terror strikes in 30 days of the ceasefire being announced. When the Home Ministry reviewed the situation, it was decided that the ceasefire could not be extended. With the Amarnath Yatra set to commence on June 28, the security forces needed to be given a free hand.

