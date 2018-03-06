BJP submits letter to Nagaland governor backing Neiphiu Rio as next CM

The BJP on Tuesday submitted a letter to the governor backing ally NDPP's Neiphiu Rio as the next chief minister.

"BJP submitted letter of support from 12 MLAs to Governor supporting NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio as chief ministerial candidate of Nagaland," Union Minister JP Nadda said.

The BJP-NDPP combine and the Naga People's Front (NPF) have staked claim to form the government after the recently concluded assembly polls gave no clear majority to any of the contesting parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with its unprecedented performance in Nagaland Assembly elections has emerged as both the king and the kingmaker. The BJP bagged 12 seats, while its ally NDPP won 17 seats in the 60-member Assembly. It is also supported by the lone JD(U) MLA and an Independent legislator.

A constitutional crisis is looming large over the northeastern state after outgoing chief minister T R Zeliang of the NPF refused to quit office and asserted that his party will form the government again.

The NPF on Monday said it had submitted pre-poll alliance letters with National People's Party (NPP) and JD(U) as its allies to the governor.

On Sunday, both Rio and Zeliang had met governor P.B. Acharya and claimed to have the support of the majority of MLAs. Acharya had told reporters that Rio and Zeliang have claimed to have majority support, but "I have not invited anyone to form the government as of now. I have given them 48 hours time to submit the signatures of the elected members supporting them".

"As the constitutional head, my duty is to see who has the majority and call him to form the new government. Whoever brings the signatures of more than 30 elected members I will accept," he had stated as the political situation in the state became fluid.

