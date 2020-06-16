BJP stokes controversy, says murder convict attended Kerala CM's daughter's wedding

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, June 16: The BJP in Kerala has courted a controversy alleging that a murder convict had participated in the wedding of the daughter of Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, solemnised at his official residence here.

    BJP stokes controversy, says murder convict attended Kerala CMs daughters wedding

    Vijayan, who is also holding the Home portfolio, should clarify if the convict had attended the marriage function, BJP Spokesperson Sandeep Warrier, wrote in a Facebook Post.

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter ties knot with DYFI national president Mohammed Riyas

    Veena got married to CPI(M) youth leader and DYFI national president P A Mohammed Riyas here on Monday morning in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

    The marriage was held at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, with less than 50 people, comprising close relatives and friends, participating.

    Warrier has tweeted a picture clicked at the wedding in which one Muhammed Hashim, a convict who is on parole, is seen standing next to the newly wedded couple.

    Hashim, a close relative of Riyas, was among the family members of the groom who were present at the ceremony.

    "The Chief Minister should answer whether a convict, who is on parole, attended the wedding function at the CM's official residence," he said.

    Though the High Court had acquitted him, the apex court convicted Hashim in 2017 for seven years in the case relating to the murder of an RSS activist, 24 years ago.

    Meanwhile, social activist Swami Agnivesh congratulated Veena and Riyas Mohammad on their wedding and hailed their decision to break man-made religious and caste barriers.

    Promoting inter-religious and inter-caste marriages must be a priority today,he said in a statement.

    "This is the most effective means we have to create a casteless society, as is mandated by the Constitution.

    It is also an effective vaccine against poisoning people with communal hatred", he said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
