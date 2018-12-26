BJP softens its stand on leaders rebelled against it by giving Zadafia important responsibility

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership seems to have softened its earlier stand of not accommodating any such leaders who have challenged the authority of the party leaders in the past. But if at all such leaders have been accommodated, they have not been given any important assignment.

But the party has entrusted former minister of state for home in Gujarat Gordhan Zadafia as one of the in-charges of the party in Uttar Pradesh for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that such leaders failed to make a come back to the mainstream of the party. Gordhan Zadafia had contested 2012 Assembly elections against the BJP in the leadership of former chief minister Keshubhai Patel to defeat the then chief minister Narendra Modi but failed miserably. But allowing people like him in the party fold and giving him the responsibility of state like Uttar Pradesh is a big change for the party.

Sources in the BJP said that if anyone had not been in good terms with the party leadership, it was difficult for them to get such an important assignment. He said that by making a former home minister of Gujarat Gordhan Zadafia in-charge of the most crucial state Uttar Pradesh, the party appears to have covered some distance.

Zadafia along with many other leaders have been made in-charge of the party for 17 more states for 2019 Lok Sabha election by party national president Amit Shah.

Actually, Zadafia was a Minister of State for Home and Security and Police Housing (Independent Charge) during 2001-2002 in Gujarat led by Narendra Modi when riots took place. He was dropped from the ministry after 2002 elections but later he merged Gujarat Parivartan Party with the BJP on February 24, 2014.

But giving the responsibility of a state like Uttar Pradesh to Zadafia is a big decision of the party. There are two more leaders made in-charge of the BJP for Uttar Pradesh they are national vice president Dushyant Gautam and former minister in the Madhya Pradesh government Narottam Mishra.

This also indicates one thing very clear that party president Amit Shah will be taking care of the things in the state his own. Similarly, by making leaders like minister in UP government Swatantra Dev Singh and former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay as in-charge of Madhya, the clear message has been given that former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan still rules the roost in Madhya Pradesh.