BJP slams former PM Manmohan Singh; terms his comment as 'No Play-Zone for Politics'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 22: Minutes after former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said that PM Narendra Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words and cannot allow China to use them as a vindication of its position, Telangana BJP slammed the former PM for his comments. The BJP believes that National Security is a "No Play-Zone for Politics".

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP Chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "Former PM Manmohan Singh's statements are visibly political, ill-timed and non-congruent in the present scenario. He should guard his stature as a former head-of-state."

"Congress party should desisit from fishing in troubled waters, especially on developments in the Indo-China border. It's a disservice to the nation to politicise national security issues," the BJP spokesperson said.

He further went to say that at the time when all regional parties are extending solidarity to the central government and Indian Armed Forces, a national party like "Congress" should rise above acting in self interest and for "petty political expediency".

Earlier, former Prime Minister said PM Modi to ensure justice for soldiers who died defending India's territorial integrity. "To do any less would be a historic betrayal of people's faith," he said in a statement.

Noting that the country is standing at the historic cross-roads, he said the government's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us.

"Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty," he said. "And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the prime minister. The prime minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our nation's security as also strategic and territorial interests," he said in a statement on the standoff with China in Ladakh.