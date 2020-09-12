BJP slams Congress, says Rahul Gandhi is using 'cheap tactics' to get back at Centre over lockdown

New Delhi, Sep 12: BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is using "cheap" tactics and politics by showcasing a certain section of people affected due to the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking to a news organisation, Dinakar said, "Rahul Gandhi is irresponsible and became irrelevant with his argument. He and his family members very carefully maintained physical distance for the last four months and took all COVID-19 precautions. It is good, whereas he is playing cheap tactics and politics. He is making adverse comments by showing a certain section of people affected due to lockdown."

Dinakar further said that lockdown is not at all considered as a medicine to cure coronavirus and is only considered to be a safeguard from getting infected.

"Our Prime Minister has seriously thought for the safety of people irrespective of caste, creed, region and religion," he added.

The BJP's statement comes after Rahul continued with his attack on the government alleging that the unplanned lockdown broke the backbone of Indian economy and it was the Narendra Modi government's third attack on the unorganised sector.

Releasing his fourth video of the series on Wednesday, Rahul said, "The poor, those working in small and medium businesses, are daily wage earners. They eat with what they earn each day. When you announcing a lockdown without notice, you attacked them."

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and said, the Centre's "well-planned fight" against the novel coronavirus has put India in an abyss of GDP reduction, job losses and a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi Govt's 'well-planned fight' against COVID has put India in an abyss of: 1. Historic GDP reduction of 24% 2. 12 crore jobs lost 3. 15.5 lac crores additional stressed loans 4. Globally highest daily COVID cases & deaths."

"But for the government of India and the media "sab changa si (all is well)", Rahul Gandhi added.