BJP, Shiv Sena announce alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha, assembly polls

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 18:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced that the party has forged an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Addressing the presser, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Shiv Sena will fight on 23 seats and BJP will fight on 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Shiv Sena is one of the oldest allies of the BJP, but off-late the Uddhav Thackeray led party has been extremely critical of the PM Modi-led government at the Centre. The criticism and bickering between the two had, at one point, reached such levels that speculations began making the rounds that Sena may severe ties with the BJP.

Shiv Sena and BJP are allies both in Centre and in Maharashtra, but in early 2018, the Sena had announced that it would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Maharashtra Assembly elections separately over disagreements with the BJP.