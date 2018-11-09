BJP set to win MP elections for the 4th time says this poll

New Delhi, Nov 9: The BJP could end up winning 122 seats in the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly says a survey. This means that the party under Shivraj Singh Chouhan would retain power for a fourth successive term says a poll conducted by CNX for Times Now.

The poll says that the Congress will end up with 95 seats. The Congress would gain a little over two percentage points in vote share compared to its 2013 tally and the ruling BJP would lose about three percentage points, but would still have a lead of over three percentage points, the survey also says.

The poll gives the BSP just 3 seats, while the rest are expected to win 10. The survey was conducted between October 25 and November 3.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains the top choice for leading the state with over 40% of respondents picking him as their preferred next CM. Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress were backed by 20.3 per cent and 19.7 per cent of the respondents respectively.