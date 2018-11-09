  • search

BJP set to win MP elections for the 4th time says this poll

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 9: The BJP could end up winning 122 seats in the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly says a survey. This means that the party under Shivraj Singh Chouhan would retain power for a fourth successive term says a poll conducted by CNX for Times Now.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Also Read | BJP to retain MP, Chhattisgarh, Cong will take Rajasthan: Survey

    The poll says that the Congress will end up with 95 seats. The Congress would gain a little over two percentage points in vote share compared to its 2013 tally and the ruling BJP would lose about three percentage points, but would still have a lead of over three percentage points, the survey also says.

    The poll gives the BSP just 3 seats, while the rest are expected to win 10. The survey was conducted between October 25 and November 3.

    Also Read | 75 per cent say KCR will rule Telangana again: Poll

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains the top choice for leading the state with over 40% of respondents picking him as their preferred next CM. Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress were backed by 20.3 per cent and 19.7 per cent of the respondents respectively.

    Read more about:

    bjp mp election 2018 shivraj singh chouhan survey Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue