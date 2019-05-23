BJP set to register 100 per cent strike rate in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 23: The BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Rajasthan again with the party bagging six seats and leading in 18 others in the Lok Sabha election results declared Thursday, barely five months after it lost to the Congress in the assembly polls.

BJP candidates Bhagirath Chaudhary (Ajmer), Kailash Chaudhary (Barmer), Subhash Chandra Baheria (Bhilwara), Rajita Koli (Bharatpur), Devji Patel (Jalore) and Sukhbir Singh (Tonk-Sawaimadhpur) were declared elected.

Baheria won by a high vote margin of 6,12,000 votes.

NDA alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal is leading on the Nagaur seat.

The BJP had bagged all 25 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Reacting to the results, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the people's mandate has to be accepted.

"We accept the people's mandate with humility. The Congress has always worked to build a strong democracy. I thank the people of the state and Congress workers for a peaceful participation in polling," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said the party workers worked hard to take policies, principles and programmes of the Congress under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi to people, but they need not get disheartened.

Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot who is contesting from Jodhpur is trailing by over 2,70,000 votes.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had wrested power from the BJP in the state, bagging 100 out of 200 seats.