    BJP set to contest all seats in Jammu and Kashmir

    Srinagar, Mar 18: The BJP would contest all the seats from Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    The BJP leaders have expressed confidence after it did a stint in the government of Jammu and Kashmir. BJP leaders say that sometime back none would have thought that the party would form the government in the state. Further the BJP took this decision in the wake of the number of seats in won in the urban local body elections held recently.

    Also Read | Satta bazaar predicts 250 seats for BJP in LS polls

    In the 2014 elections, the BJP's vote share stood at 23 per cent. The PDP bagged a vote share of 22.7 per cent while the National Conference ended up with 20.8. The Congress on the other hand had a vote share of 18 per cent. However the BJP's vote share in Kashmir was just 2.2 per cent.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
