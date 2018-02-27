BJP set to win big in the left bastion, Congress may lose Meghalaya: Exit polls

Post poll survey of NewsX predicts massive victory for BJP in Tripura with vote percentage of 51 % and 35 to 45 seats.

News X-Jan Ki Baat Exit poll has predicted the BJP will win 35-45 seats, in Tripura, which has been the Red bastion for the past 25 years. It said the BJP-IPFT combine will get anywhere between 35-45 seats, while the CPI(M) tally will come down from 50 to 14-23.

Axis MyIndia, gave a larger share of the pie to the saffron party and estimated it to win 45-50 seats, while it gave the Left 9-10 seats.

The CVoter Exit Poll predicted a close finish in Tripura, with the CPI-M likely to get 26 to 34 seats with 44.3 percent vote share, the BJP and its allies 24 to 32 seats with a vote share of 42.8 percent.

CVoter Exit Poll said that the Congress may win only 0-2 seats with a vote share of 7.2 percent.

If this happens, this will be a big blow to the left parties and a major milestone for the Bjp in its ideological battle.

For Nagaland, where BJP allied with the Neiphu Rio-led NDPP after severing ties with the CM Zeliang-led NPF, NewsX predicted the saffron party will get 27-32 seats. NPF will win 20-25 seats, while Congress may get 0-2 in the 60-member assembly.

C voter exit poll predicted a victory for the NDPP-BJP which is likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 per cent vote share and the NPF likely to bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 percent.

In Meghalaya, Congress is likely to win on 29 seats. While NCP and NPP are likely to win on 2 seats each. Individual candidates are likely to win on 13 seats.

However, Axis MyIndia predicted the saffron party will manage to reach the half-way mark in Meghalaya, while Congress will be relegated to only 20 seats.

The CVoter exit poll predicted a close finish in Meghalaya, with the Congress likely to get 13-19 seats and the NPP 17 to 23 seats, with vote shares of 36.5 and 29.4 percent respectively.

The counting for the three states will take place on March 3.

The terms of elected governments in the Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are scheduled to expire on 6, 13 and 14 March respectively.

The three north-eastern states have 60 assembly constituencies each.

The elections are crucial for BJP, Congress and the Left. The BJP, with its aggressive entry into the state's politics this year, is seen as posing a threat to the ruling Left Front in Tripura. The Congress, on the other hand, is in a state of disarray, troubled by infighting and resentment against the party leadership.

Exit poll predictions

Tripura Assembly Exit Polls Axis MyIndia and News24 Newsx CVoter BJP+IPFT 45-50 35-45 24-32 Left Front 9-10 14-23 26-34 CVoter 24-32 26-34 0-2

Nagaland Assembly Exit Polls Newsx CVoter BJP+ 27-32 25-31 Congress 0-2 0-4 NPF 20-25 19-25

Meghalaya Assembly Exit Polls Axis MyIndia and News24 Newsx CVoter BJP 30 8-12 4-8 Congress 20 13-17 13-19 PDF 3 - - NCP 2 - - NPP - 23-27 17-23 Others 4 - -

