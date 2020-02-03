  • search
    BJP serves show cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for swipe at Mahatma Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 03: The BJP issued a show cause notice to its MP Anantkumar Hegde on Monday for his comments against Mahatma Gandhi, the party's Karnataka state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

    BJP serves show cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for swipe at Mahatma Gandhi

    Kateel told PTI that the party's central leadership has served the notice to Hegde, taking strong objections to his remarks targeting Gandhi and seeking an explanation from him.

    In controversial comments, Hegde questioned the freedom movement led by Gandhi and described it as an "adjustment" with the British rulers.

    Freedom fighters who did not sacrifice anything made the country believe that it attained independence through 'Upavas Satyagrah', Gandhi's preferred mode of agitation, and became 'mahapurush' (great person), Hegde had said at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday.

