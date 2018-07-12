BJP to send key persons to MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to handle media in a better way

New Delhi, July 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deputed its two spokespersons and one co-convener in the three election-bound state - Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan. They have been given this responsibility for the image building of the state government, showcase the work of the government and how the performance of the government at the centre will help the state as well.

The most aggressive national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been given the responsibility of Rajasthan, suave GVL Narsimha Rao to be sent to Madhya Pradesh and co-convener of national media cell Sanjay Mayukh has been entrusted with the responsibility of Chhattisgarh. They will not only guide the state media cell but also interact with the state media when need be.

Sources said that there are state BJP spokespersons but in managing the media in a better way, these people will prove to be handy. They have been chosen for their skill sets suiting the needs of the particular state. They will now have to give more time in their respective state and will camp in the state when elections will come close.

Rajasthan is the only state where the state government is facing maximum resentment so the government needs to be defended more and in a better way. Who could be a better person than Sambit Patra to defend Rajasthan? asked a BJP leader, further saying that so Patra has been given the responsibility of Rajasthan. Similarly, GVL Narsimha Rao is familiar with not only Madhya Pradesh but also with its media as he was having status of the state minister in Madhya Pradesh before being appointed as a spokesperson and sent to Rajya Sabha.

Sanjay Mayukh will have to look after Chhattisgarh where there is a sizable population of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He has a better understanding of that dyanamics. Sources said that these three leaders of the BJP will interact with the team of state in-charge of media and work for the building image of the state government.