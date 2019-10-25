BJP-Sena bagged 56 of 75 Konkan seats, lion's share in Mumbai

By PTI

Mumbai, Oct 25: The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena put up a robust performance in Konkan, winning 56 out of 75 seats in the coastal region in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

The Konkan region comprises the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The Shiv Sena won 30 seats while the BJP bagged 26 seats in the region. In Palghar, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi bagged three seats while the CPM and NCP got one each, with the Sena winning Palghar constituency.

In Thane district, which has 18 seats, the Shiv Sena won five, BJP eight and the NCP two, while the MNS and SP got one seat each, with one constituency electing an Independent.

In Ratnagiri, the Sena bagged four seats followed by the NCP which got one, while in Sindhudurg, the BJP was victorious on one seat and the Sena on two. In Raigad, the BJP, Sena and NCP won two, four and one seats, respectively.

In Mumbai, which has 36 assembly seats, the Shiv Sena bagged 14 and BJP 16. The NCP and Samajwadi Party got one each while the Congress won four. The Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), which was a dominant force in Raigad district earlier, lost to the Shiv Sena in Pen and Uran. The BJP-Sena, who together won 161 seats in the state, are likely to form the next government.