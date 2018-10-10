BJP seeks report from the ground in Rajasthan before taking a call on Assembly tickets

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the toughest challenge in Rajasthan among all the three BJP-ruled states in the straight fight against the Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections. To brave such challenge, the BJP has constituted three committees to prepare an internal report about the party to be submitted to national party president Amit Shah.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot targets Modi govt over Rajasthan polling dates

Sources said that these three committees will visit the entire state to assess the situation and a prepare report which will be submitted to national party president Amit Shah for further action. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP in-charge of the state Avinash Rai Khanna will be providing reports of Jaipur division, Union agriculture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state organising secretary Chandrashekhar will be preparing report on south Rajasthan while Satish Punia and national joint organising secretary V Satish will be preparing report about the western Rajasthan.

Party sources said that these three teams will submit their report to the party president after visiting the state which will help the party while taking a call on Assembly ticket distribution. Union minister of state for agriculture and chairman election management committee of Rajasthan Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this team has been constituted for a better coordination and give strength to the party. This will give encouragement to the party workers.

Also Read | Alliance woes continue, with more joining the anti-Congress bandwagon

Sources in the party said that unlike earlier times, Rajasthan BJP is working in a more coordinated manner which was otherwise the chief minister centric affair in the state. Due to this better coordinated approach in the state, the BJP workers are still enthusiastic in the state unlike in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The BJP is realising some improvement in its prospect.

A senior BJP leader reminded that last time when BJP lost to the Congress and Ashok Gehlote took over as chief minister of the state, it was argued inside the BJP that had the BJP workers not sat at home, the party would have won the election. So the BJP workers want to rule out that possibility this time round. However, all survey and people at the ground are skeptical about the BJP having any chance to form the government in the state but hope remains till results are announced.