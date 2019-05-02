BJP seeks EC's permission to air Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman on NaMo TV

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 02: The BJP has sought permission from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi to air two movies Padman and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha on NaMo TV.

The protagonist of both films is Akshay Kumar, who recently created ripples for his "non-political" interview with PM Modi.

Last week, the BJP applied for pre-certification of the two Akshay Kumar-starrer movies to the media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office.

Lst month, the poll body had written to the information and broadcasting ministry, seeking a report on the sudden launch of NaMo TV, just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The Content TV/NaMo TV, launched on March 31, features PM Modi and his speeches besides strong BJP-centric content. The BJP social media handles have been tweeting asking viewers to tune in to 'NaMo TV' and NaMo app for the PM's rallies and speeches.

The channel was launched after the model code of conduct came into effect allegedly by the ruling BJP, though its ownership is still unclear. Both the Congress and AAP have complained to the EC on the matter.