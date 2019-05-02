  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP seeks EC's permission to air Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman on NaMo TV

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 02: The BJP has sought permission from the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi to air two movies Padman and Toilet-Ek Prem Katha on NaMo TV.

    The protagonist of both films is Akshay Kumar, who recently created ripples for his "non-political" interview with PM Modi.

    BJP seeks ECs permission to air Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman on NaMo TV

    Last week, the BJP applied for pre-certification of the two Akshay Kumar-starrer movies to the media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office.

    Lst month, the poll body had written to the information and broadcasting ministry, seeking a report on the sudden launch of NaMo TV, just days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    The Content TV/NaMo TV, launched on March 31, features PM Modi and his speeches besides strong BJP-centric content. The BJP social media handles have been tweeting asking viewers to tune in to 'NaMo TV' and NaMo app for the PM's rallies and speeches.

    The channel was launched after the model code of conduct came into effect allegedly by the ruling BJP, though its ownership is still unclear. Both the Congress and AAP have complained to the EC on the matter.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AKSHAY KUMAR News

    Read more about:

    akshay kumar delhi election commission

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 19:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue