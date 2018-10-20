India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
BJP seeking opinion on 98 seats in Jaipur to send names to the CEC

By
    New Delhi, Oct 20: With the elections coming closure by the day, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to win them. In one such attempt, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on to decide three names per Assembly constituency and the exercise for 98 Assembly seats for the Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur region of Rajasthan is in the process in Jaipur. Actually the Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking public opinion on names to send them to Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP to take final call on them. After two-three days the party will send three names per constituency to the central leadership to take decide on.

    Vasundhara Raje

    Sources said that ticket seekers have told their supporters to create an environment in Jaipur in their favour and they themselves are visiting Delhi to win over senior leaders in their favour. This programme is going to last for three days in Jaipur in which national vice president of the BJP Om Mathur, state general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar, state spokesperson Satish Punia, Gulab Chandra Katariya, Rajendra Rathore, C R Choudhary, Union agriculture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister in the state government Arun Chaturvedi and several other state leaders are present.

    This entire exercise is being held in resort on Delhi road and after this exercise the list of 294 names will be sent to the central leadership which will decide on names of 98 candidates. Sources said that earlier between October 14 and October 17, the same exercise was done for Udaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Kota for 102 seats and the entire list is being sent to the central leadership.

    The party is seeking opinion by different ways and it has also plans to deny ticket to 50 per cent candidates. It also plans to field young and dynamic candidates to deal with anti-incumbency.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
