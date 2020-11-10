BJP scores big in by-elections leads in 40 of 58 seats

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: The BJP is now leading in 40 of the 58 constituencies which had witnessed by-elections.

In Gujarat, the BJP is leading on all 8 seats. The by-elections were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June this year. Five of them joined the BJP, which fielded them from the same constituencies in which they had contested in 2017.

Earlier the Congress was leading in one seat in Gujarat. The BJP has a vote share of 56.19 per cent. The Congress on the other hand has a vote share of 33.02 per cent.

While the others have 8.59 as the vote share, 2.20 per cent opted for None of the Above (NOTA).

Trends show a stellar show by BJP in by-elections

Meanwhile in Chhattisgarh, the Congress is in the lead in the one seat with a vote share of 60.92 per cent. The Congress is also leading in Haryana on the solitary seat.

In Jharkhand, the BJP and Congress are leading on one seat each, while in Karnataka, the BJP has taken the lead in both seats.

In Manipur, the BJP s ahead in 2, while it has won 2. An independent has won the other seat. In Nagaland, the independents are ahead in 2, while in Odisha, the BJD leads in 2. I

nterestingly, the BJP is ahead in Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is ahead in 5, while the SP and an independent are leading in one constituency each.

Jharkhand bypoll: BJP leading in both Dumka, Bermo

Madhya Pradesh, a closely watched state has voted in favour of the BJP. The BJP is ahead in 20 of the 28 seats where by-elections were held. The Congress is ahead in 7 and the BSP is leading in 2.