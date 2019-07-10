BJP says Delhi’s transport system failed completely

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, July 10: As Delhi is inching towards the next assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been in the firing line of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as Congress.

A day after Congress alleged corruption by AAP government in the CCTV camera installation, the BJP cornered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the transportation system in the national capital.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari says that the transportation facility of Delhi has been failed completely as the numbers of DTC buses have been halved.

"People have been forced to use private vehicles because of rise in transportation fares. Looking at the population of Delhi there should be 20,000 buses, but Delhi government has shown a negative approach towards it rather increasing the number of buses. In last 54 months Kejriwal has spent his time in allegations rather development of Delhi," alleges Tiwari.

He adds that considering the population of Delhi, there is a requirement of 20,000 buses in Delhi but Delhi government in its 54 month governance hasn't been able to provide it.

Congress sees corruption in CCTV camera installation in Delhi

"Aam Aadmi Party which claims that it has done good governance has actually done the politics of deceit and lies. Whether this is the good governance of Delhi government which Kejriwal was talking about, in which only 17 buses are operating for one lakh people. This simply shows that Kejriwal is a complete failure in running the Delhi Government," says Delhi BJP President.

He also corners AAP government on the rising pollution in the national capital and blames Kejriwal for it.

"Delhi has now become the most polluted city because of so many private cars been used in Delhi. Kejriwal government which has miserably failed in controlling the pollution menace of Delhi is not at all worthy of running the government. To curb the pollution menace, Kejriwal had to bring forth the tender of electric buses and had to get them on the roads, but couldn't bring any Electric Bus in Delhi since last four and a half years," asserts Tiwari.

It's notable that the Congress has alleged that it was a source of corruption for Arvind Kejriwal to install CCTV cameras in residential areas at Government expenses, many of them have become defunct.