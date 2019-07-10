  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP says Delhi’s transport system failed completely

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: As Delhi is inching towards the next assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been in the firing line of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as Congress.

    A day after Congress alleged corruption by AAP government in the CCTV camera installation, the BJP cornered Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the transportation system in the national capital.

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal
    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari says that the transportation facility of Delhi has been failed completely as the numbers of DTC buses have been halved.

    "People have been forced to use private vehicles because of rise in transportation fares. Looking at the population of Delhi there should be 20,000 buses, but Delhi government has shown a negative approach towards it rather increasing the number of buses. In last 54 months Kejriwal has spent his time in allegations rather development of Delhi," alleges Tiwari.

    He adds that considering the population of Delhi, there is a requirement of 20,000 buses in Delhi but Delhi government in its 54 month governance hasn't been able to provide it.

    Congress sees corruption in CCTV camera installation in Delhi

    "Aam Aadmi Party which claims that it has done good governance has actually done the politics of deceit and lies. Whether this is the good governance of Delhi government which Kejriwal was talking about, in which only 17 buses are operating for one lakh people. This simply shows that Kejriwal is a complete failure in running the Delhi Government," says Delhi BJP President.

    He also corners AAP government on the rising pollution in the national capital and blames Kejriwal for it.

    "Delhi has now become the most polluted city because of so many private cars been used in Delhi. Kejriwal government which has miserably failed in controlling the pollution menace of Delhi is not at all worthy of running the government. To curb the pollution menace, Kejriwal had to bring forth the tender of electric buses and had to get them on the roads, but couldn't bring any Electric Bus in Delhi since last four and a half years," asserts Tiwari.

    It's notable that the Congress has alleged that it was a source of corruption for Arvind Kejriwal to install CCTV cameras in residential areas at Government expenses, many of them have become defunct.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi bjp aap arvind kejriwal manoj tiwari

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 6:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue