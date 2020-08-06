BJP sarpanch killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: A BJP sarpanch has succumbed to injuries after being attacked by terrorists in South Kashmir's Qazigund.

IGP Vijay Kumar confirmed the development. Sarpanch, Sajad Ahmed Khandey was attacked by terrorists at Vessu in Qazigund, South Kashmir. He was immediately rushed to hospital.

The medical superintendent at the GMC Anantnag, Mohammad Iqbal told the media that he was brought dead to hospital.

This is the second attack in 48 hours after a BJP sarpanch Arif Ahmad was critically injured after being fired upon by terrorists at Akhran Qazigund on August 4.

Last month former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother were killed inside their shop after terrorists opened fire on them. Bari had a 10 member police security and all of them were suspended and arrested as they were not with him at the time of the attack.

In June terrorists killed Congress sarpanch outside his house at Lokbhawan in Anantnag district.