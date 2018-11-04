BJP sacks Uttarakhand BJP general secretary Sanjay Kumar over sexual harassment charges

Dehradun, Nov 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) removed its Uttarakhand General Secretary Sanjay Kumar from his post after a woman party worker accuses him of sexual harassment.

According to ANI, the BJP central leadership on Sunday removed Sanjay Kumar - party's General Secretary in Uttarakhand - from his post after a woman party worker accused him of sexual harassment.

A replacement for Kumar is expected to be announced by the party soon. This decision of removal comes as Uttarakhand gears for the urban civic polls later in November. The first phase of the civic polls across 84 of the 92 urban local bodies (ULB) will be held on November 18, with counting to be carried out by November 20.