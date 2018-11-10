BJP's varied data about providing employment in Rajasthan being mocked

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan has claimed providing around 44 lakh jobs in the state in past five years which was one of the most important commitment made by the state government in the last elections. But the claim made through twitted is not only being disputed but the government claim is mocked by many.

Recently the national president of the BJP Amit Shah has claimed in Bidla Auditorium while addressing worker of Shakti Kendra that the state government provided around 26 lakh jobs and similar statement was given by state chief minister Vasundhara Raje. State BJP president Madan Lal Saini has given the figure at 35 lakh when he said that 35 lakh youths have been provided job by the Rajasthan government.

Sources said that the state BJP president did not talk about only government employment but said that after the implementation of skill development programme, the number of people getting employed reached to 35 lakh. But as per the government data only 2.70 lakh youths have got employment in the state in past five years. The BJP in its 2013 election manifesto made a commitment of providing employment to 15 lakh youths but people are taking dig on the BJP after the tweet about employment.